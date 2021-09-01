Advertisement

Traffic Alert: KY 59 blocked

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Hill slide damage has blocked KY 59 at mile marker 22, just south of the AA Highway intersection at Vanceburg.

The road will be closed until further notice and drivers will need to use a detour.

Crews are bringing in equipment to remove mud and rock slide debris. They will make highway repairs once they find the extent of damage.

Drivers can detour by using KY 344 and KY 989 to reconnect to the AA Highway. Those driving between Morehead and Vanceburg, consider using KY 32 through Flemingsburg or detour to the AA Highway at Grayson.

