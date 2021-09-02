Advertisement

301 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The report is for the previous day.

The increase raises the city’s total number of cases to 42,627. Five new deaths from August were also reported. A total of 338 people have died from COVID-19 in Lexington since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The city’s 7-day rolling average of new daily cases is up to 232.

The health department says August saw the fourth-most new cases in one month. It trails only January (6,155), November (6,070), and December (5,991).

Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those who are immunocompromised can now schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.

[Find vaccine information at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines]

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
  • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
