Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fall-like feel to hang on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a chilly morning across the Commonwealth with temps in the upper 50s. Clear skies dominate the region with some isolated fog in the valleys. Throughout the day, northerly air will dominate keeping temperatures in the fall feeling range in the mid-70s. Sun and clouds will hang around as things stay quiet.

Tomorrow looks almost like a copy of today. Temps may get to be a few degrees warmer than today with more clouds, but the cooler air hangs on. Into the weekend rain chances make an appearance both days. A warm front will bring temps into the 80s on Saturday. The first UK football game is scheduled for noon on Saturday and I think that we will just miss the afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy skies during the day. The rain will carry over into the evening and into Sunday. Sunday’s high is only looking to get into the upper 70s. Into next week’s workweek start off quiet and clear with temps trying to get back to 80 degrees. Then we have eyes on our next cold front. This front will turn the temps down a few degrees and increase rain chances. Could this keep the fall air permanently? We will just have to see.

I hope you all have a great day:)

