ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ARH Regional Medical Center is not only hitting capacity in the hospital as of Thursday.

According to a news release, the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center morgue reached capacity on Wednesday night.

“We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the loved ones of those who have passed away in our hospital during this time and to all who have been touched by this horrible virus,” said Dr. Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer.

Braman added that the healthcare workers are committed but tired. She asked that everyone keep the workers in their thoughts as they continue to battle COVID-19.

The Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard is currently providing additional morgue space for the families that are still determining funeral arrangements.

“This generosity is preventing us from initiating the process of securing additional morgue space through portable morgue units at this time,” said Braman. “This action is something we only hope to take as a last resort.”

ARH provides COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

To find a location near you, click here.

