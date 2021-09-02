Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 5,457 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second-highest total so far, bringing the state total to 587,414 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.29% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,774 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 45 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,821.
As of Thursday, 2,315 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 620 are in the ICU, and 408 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.