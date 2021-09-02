Advertisement

Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

The coroner says the body of an 18-year-old man was found on Levee Road.

There’s no word at this time of what caused the man’s death.  We’re told the body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office, but the coroner hasn’t received the results yet. 

The coroner says the man lived in the area, but he’s not able to release his name yet.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also working this investigation.

We’ll keep you updated.

