Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Labor Day Weekend Weather

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another pleasant early fall feeling day across the bluegrass state, but Labor Day weekend may offer up something a little different. That’s when a few showers creep back into the picture. Those showers are ahead of another push of cooler than normal air.

Temps out there today start in the 50s and end in the middle 70s for many. Skies look absolutely gorgeous and this looks to carry over into Friday.

The threat for a few showers shows up from west to east on Saturday and that chance continues into Sunday.

The timing on those showers may impact college football games on Saturday as we kick off a brand spanking new season. With the clouds and some showers, temps will will be held in check.

Another system will then drop in here early next week and that’s being pushed by a much bigger blast of cooler air. That will be preceded by a few showers and storms late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fall-like feel to hang on
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Early Fall Pattern
Calmer conditions and cooler temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will come down some
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida moves out and the fall feel fills in