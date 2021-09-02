Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Labor Day Weekend Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another pleasant early fall feeling day across the bluegrass state, but Labor Day weekend may offer up something a little different. That’s when a few showers creep back into the picture. Those showers are ahead of another push of cooler than normal air.

Temps out there today start in the 50s and end in the middle 70s for many. Skies look absolutely gorgeous and this looks to carry over into Friday.

The threat for a few showers shows up from west to east on Saturday and that chance continues into Sunday.

The timing on those showers may impact college football games on Saturday as we kick off a brand spanking new season. With the clouds and some showers, temps will will be held in check.

Another system will then drop in here early next week and that’s being pushed by a much bigger blast of cooler air. That will be preceded by a few showers and storms late Tuesday or Wednesday.