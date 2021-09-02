Advertisement

Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish

By Doug Meehan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – An angler in Massachusetts was shocked after he hauled in a freaky-looking fish.

With a mouth full of fangs, beady black eyes, and a body covered in slippery slime, this was quite the haul for Mike Powell.

“I didn’t know how to fight it, because this thing was jumping left, right, left, right,” Powell explained.

Powell was fishing over the weekend when he landed a nearly 6-pound, 30-inch creature of the Canton Reservoir.

This was one freaky fish he had never seen before.

“Me and my buddy, we didn’t even know what it was at first,” Powell said.

As it turned out, Powell had caught what is known as a northern snakehead, a non-native species of Canton or North America.

This type of fish is from Asia and is illegal to have in the United States.

“Let’s be honest here. I’m out here chasing big bass. To catch that when I’m not looking for it, I mean I was wearing one of these things that tells you your heart rate, that thing was going through the roof,” Powell said.

“There are very few species you can confuse with snakeheads,” said Todd Richards with Mass Wildlife.

Richards said based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish Powell caught is a confirmed snakehead.

Richards believes it was most likely released into the reservoir after it became too big for someone’s fish tank.

“So, they are an injurious species federally, so you can’t possess them,” Richards explained. “Mass Wildlife regulates the possession of the fish that can live in our waters, and we don’t issue permits for snakeheads.”

“I fish this lake my whole life and when I saw that I was like this doesn’t belong here,” Powell said.

Before Powell’s catch, only three other snakeheads have been documented as being caught in Massachusetts waters since 2002, and wildlife officials would like to keep it that way.

“The good news is these are all adult fish. We have no evidence of reproduction, which would be a different ball game,” Richards said.

If you ever catch a snakehead, it’s recommended to bring it ashore, kill it and contact Massachusetts Wildlife or the environmental police.

Copyright 2021 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
Biden to Ida victims: 'We are all in this together'
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday,...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast