Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A former American Airlines pilot from Kentucky was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of three people in 2015.

Christian “Kit” Martin, who is from Christian County, shot and killed his three neighbors — Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips — in Pembroke on Nov. 18, 2015, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Investigators found Calvin Phillips’ body in his home the next day. Dansereau and Pamela Phillips’ bodies were found burned in a car in a field.

After being indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019, Martin was arrested at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the next day.

After a two-week trial in Hardin County, Martin was found guilty of all charges, including three counts of murder, as well as arson, attempted arson, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

He was sentenced Thursday in Christian Circuit Court.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Department of Criminal Investigation within the Office of the Attorney General, handled the investigation.

