High school seniors set to graduate as registered nurse aides

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Last school year, Elliott County High School began a health science program. It has become a four-class pathway which is part of the schools Career and Technical Education Program.

“Not only academically is it putting them ahead, but definitely in the experience sector it’s putting them ahead,” said Thea Jones, the school nurse and health science teacher.

The four classes include principles of health science, medical math, medical terminology and new for this year, a nurse aide class.

Kylie Moore and Jayla Lewis will be the first students to complete the CNA class.

“They are learning all the skills that they need to take care of the residents at a nursing home or patients in a hospital. They can even work at doctors offices and things like that,” Jones said.

The class will allow them to take the state test and become state registered nurse aides.

“If we pass that then we’re able to work at the nursing home in Elliott County and get paid and earn college credits and high school credits,” Moore said.

Lewis has always wanted to work in the medical field. Her passion has grown during the pandemic, as she hears stories from family members who are nurses.

”Just seeing them and what they do and how they help the people and stuff, it’s just really showed me I want to do that,” she said.

Moore has also been inspired through the pandemic as before, she wanted to be a veterinarian, but seeing the nursing shortage, she now wants to go to nursing school and help as a CNA before graduating from high school.

”Helping other people and give the nurses and stuff a break with having more staff like they wouldn’t have to take as many double shifts,” Moore said.

If they pass the state test, they will become registered CNAs, and both plan to begin working at the local nursing home in January.

“They’ve been struggling since the pandemic with them, and some of them have to double shifts and stuff so just help them out during the day,” Lewis said.

This will give them valuable hands-on experience which will help them get into college and nursing school.

“We’ll have a jumpstart on getting into college, we’ll have college hours already. We can possibly go into college as a sophomore instead of a freshman,” Moore said.

Jones says the skills they are learning in class now are the same skills they would learn in their first semester of nursing school.

“I can’t imagine having this opportunity whenever I was that age. It would have put us leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else whenever we were getting into nursing school,” Jones said. “They are going to be ready to just dive in headfirst and really tackle this pandemic with the other heroes on the frontline.”

Jones says this program is not only helpful for the students, but for the nursing home as well.

“Our students can go over there and start to work. It’s a huge help for them staffing wise. It’s better care for their patients because they have more people that can be with them, so just the more people we can get out into the medical field the better everybody is going to be,” Jones said.

Jones said she also hopes to start a phlebotomy class next year.

