‘Hit list’ with threat to shoot 9 students found in Fla. high school classroom

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida sheriff’s office is looking for the author of a “hit list” with nine targeted high school students found crumpled on the floor of one of the school’s science classrooms.

Parents were shocked to learn Jensen Beach High School was the center of a sheriff’s office investigation after a student found a “hit list” on the floor in science class. The school sent out a reverse 911 call to parents alerting them of the situation.

“It’s disgusting. It really is because now, I’m afraid for my child… This is a great neighborhood. You would think that it wouldn’t happen somewhere here, but it does. It happens all over, I guess,” said parent Anthony Mignanelli.

The note that was found reads, “Note to self: On Sept. 8, bring gun to school and shoot my intended targets.” It then lists the names of nine students at the school.

“It is pretty blunt, pretty graphic, doesn’t leave anything to the imagination. There’s nothing to interpret. It’s just a flat out threat to bring a gun to school and shoot nine students,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Officials say they don’t know who wrote the note, but they do have several leads.

“It was handwritten. It was not written in cursive. It was printed. Makes it really hard to identify that kind of writing. We are still trying to do it though,” Snyder said.

School officials are urging parents to encourage their children to contact the school resource officer if they know anything about the list.

