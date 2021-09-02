Kentucky legislative leaders honor U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers on becoming state’s longest serving Member of Congress

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Top officials from state government were on hand to congratulate a friend and a colleague on a lifetime of service.

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers was honored at the State Capitol in Frankfort Thursday as he became Kentucky’s longest serving congressional representative.

Thursday was his 14,852nd day in office, topping the previous recordholder Rep. William Natcher.

“I’m humbled by the great turnout,” said Rogers. “And these are busy people. State Senators and State House members and businesspeople and family and so on. It’s just very heartwarming but unexpected, but I’m thrilled.”

Rep. Rogers was originally elected in 1980 and has been re-elected 19 times since. He originally had a different goal before entering politics, though.

“I wanted to be in the space program,” he said. “Sputnik went up in ‘57. That turned my buttons on.”

Though Rogers has been in service for so many years, he said he still has work to do.

“Where it takes just everyday application to get the money through a grant or what have you, to help solve that problem, which to that person you’re trying to help, this is the most important thing in their life,” Rep. Rogers said.

The congressman also shared words of experience with the lawmakers in the crowd.

“And if you stay with it, you’ll make it happen,” he said. “But you’ve got to stay with it for a good while. In my case, 40 years is not enough. I’ve got more to do.”

Rogers has said he plans to run for re-election in 2022.

