Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Rockcastle County inmate

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in finding an escaped inmate from the Rockcastle Detention Center in Mount Vernon. Troopers say that Daniel Griffin, 20, escaped from the facility sometime around 5:25 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Griffin is described as a white man with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately 5′5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Griffin has tattoos on his left arm and his right leg.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Griffin and if located, please contact the Rockcastle County Detention Center 606-256-2178 or dial 911.

