More than 2,000 FCPS students in quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

More than 2,000 FCPS students in quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The district is reminding parents, free Covid testing is available at schools and you can get the results in one day. Gravity Diagnostics has been working with the district for two weeks now and staffers tell us they are seeing an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 is impacting Fayette County Public Schools and thousands of students are learning from home right now.

Wednesday, the district confirmed 49 new cases, that includes 38 students. More than 2,200 students are in quarantine.

The district is reminding parents, free Covid testing is available at schools and you can get the results in one day.

Gravity Diagnostics has been working with the district for two weeks now and staffers tell us they are seeing an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

Gravity Diagnostics is focused on testing as many district employees and students as they can but, with Covid cases rising across the state, they say the task is becoming more challenging.

“We’re seeing a higher positivity rate in the state and given that it’s not unusual that we see more people get tested. Today, for example, when we were testing for Fredrick Douglas High School, we saw many symptomatic patients that were showing symptoms,” said Brian Lawrence with Gravity Diagnostics. “So, it’s clear that we’re really trying to do what we can to serve the community because we’re seeing these infections.”

With Covid cases rising we have reached out to the district on several occasions to see at what point will schools officials decide to cancel classes. We are still waiting on a response.

