Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
The jet took off just before 10 a.m. from the Robertson Airport before crashing into the...
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 25 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast