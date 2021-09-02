Advertisement

Police: One shot during Lexington break-in

Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the person who shot someone during an attempted break-in early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to River Park Drive around 1:10 a.m. for a report of a break-in.

When police arrived at the home they found someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would not confirm if the victim was a man or a woman. They also said they were unsure if the victim lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

Officers were actively searching for the suspect, though few details about that person were released.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased

Latest News

See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Sept. 2
Emily Chambers reaches the top of Gold Star Peak in Alaska.
Lexington woman climbs to Gold Star tribute on Alaska mountain in honor of late husband
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
A team of 15 National Guard members help restock supplies.
National Guard sent to St. Claire as hospitalizations continue to rise