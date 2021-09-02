Police: One shot during Lexington break-in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the person who shot someone during an attempted break-in early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to River Park Drive around 1:10 a.m. for a report of a break-in.

When police arrived at the home they found someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would not confirm if the victim was a man or a woman. They also said they were unsure if the victim lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

Officers were actively searching for the suspect, though few details about that person were released.

