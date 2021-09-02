Advertisement

See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Sept. 2

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools canceled more bus routes because of an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The routes canceled for Thursday are:

  • Bus 974 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW
  • Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, and Winburn
  • Bus 1805 to SCAPA
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, and Tates Creek Middle

This is the ninth day in a row that the district has canceled bus routes.

