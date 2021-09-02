See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Sept. 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools canceled more bus routes because of an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The routes canceled for Thursday are:

Bus 974 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW

Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, and Winburn

Bus 1805 to SCAPA

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, and Tates Creek Middle

This is the ninth day in a row that the district has canceled bus routes.

