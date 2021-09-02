Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume and some power restored 4 days after Ida
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
EXPLAINER: What to know about the new Texas abortion law
Laurel County Health Department
Laurel Co. Health Department seeing steady rise of COVID-19 cases
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
File photo of a school bus
Bath County Schools closed Friday due to lack of bus route coverage