Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Sept. 2, 2021)

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Sept. 2, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/556/top-round-ranch-salad

TOP ROUND RANCH SALAD

Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
  • 1 cup prepared salsa
  • 8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce or pre-packaged iceberg lettuce mix
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/3 cup prepared ranch dressing
  • 1/3 cup prepared salsa
  • 1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)

COOKING:

  • Place beef Top Round Steak and 1 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  • Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
  • Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.

