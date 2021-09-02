Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Sept. 2, 2021)
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Sept. 2, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/556/top-round-ranch-salad
TOP ROUND RANCH SALAD
Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1 cup prepared salsa
- 8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce or pre-packaged iceberg lettuce mix
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained
- 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/3 cup prepared ranch dressing
- 1/3 cup prepared salsa
- 1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)
COOKING:
- Place beef Top Round Steak and 1 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
- Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.