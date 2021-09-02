Advertisement

Troopers step in to help out as flood clean-up efforts continue

Kentucky State Police Troopers visited homes and businesses in Blackberry Thursday.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RANSOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The Blackberry community of Pike County is cleaning up and agencies are reaching out after Monday’s rainfall sent floodwaters through homes and streets, marking one of the largest floods the area has seen.

As neighbors work together to clean up, with some losing everything and others saying they feel blessed to have made it through unscathed, it is an all-hands on deck situation.

“They take pretty good comfort in knowing, ‘Okay, we are not able to do this by ourselves, but we know somebody’s coming,’” said community member April Estepp.

Hawks Nest, the only local restaurant and consignment shop, had to close its doors after the waters poured through both sections of the business. And while many in the community are lending hands to help out, some people are concerned about the potential looting and misconduct.

“Just get it done and move on. Whoever need it, we’re gonna be there. All of us will be there. This whole community will be- for the most part,” said Estepp. “You do have a select few who’s gonna try to take advantage of it. But that’s why we have our state troopers who have our backs.”

Thursday, Kentucky State Police set up outside of the Blackberry Fire Department to help families in need, serving as a resource to help connect people with resources. While some troopers handled the tent, others patrolled the community.

“We know that any time a natural disaster like this happens, people have enough to worry about. And so we’re trying to take a little bit of that burden. Give them a little bit of peace of mind that we are out here patrolling. Trying to keep their property safe while they are away from home,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 Public Affairs Officer. ”When a disaster like this happens in homes, the residences are damaged, people have to move away from their home until they can come back and get it cleaned up. And we know that in that instance, unfortunately, sometimes a lot of thefts occur.”

Coleman said, by patrolling, the agency hopes to provide a small sense of security to those who are carrying the weight of everything the weather left behind.

“This is our community. I mean, we have troopers that live right here in Blackberry. So, you know, we know what they’ve been through and what this disaster has caused,” Coleman said.

Estepp said that sense of security is present and she is glad to have the troopers working to push through the mud.

“They’ll roll their pant legs up and sweep mud with the best of us. They don’t care,” she said. “They are our neighbors when they’re not in uniform and they mean business when they are.”

Troopers encourage anyone who notices anything suspicious to contact KSP at (606)433-7711 or drop by the tent in front of the old school building.

The Red Cross and Pike County Emergency Management have been in the area to assess the damage, As of Wednesday, officials surveyed 94 structures, declaring one destroyed, 19 major issues, 17 minor issues, and “countless affected.”

