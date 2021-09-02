Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast