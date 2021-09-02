Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

Gov. Beshear says last week was the worst week for cases since the pandemic began.

“We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable,” Beshear said.

The governor says there are now more cases in children than officials thought we’d ever see and those kids are getting just as sick as adult.

The state’s positivity rate is inching down. However, Gov. Beshear says this is because we’re testing a lot more. He says a positivity rate over 13% is nothing to celebrate.

Gov. Beshear says the state’s hospitals “on the brink” with a new ICU record. Beshear says there’s a limit of beds in Kentucky. The governor also reported two-thirds of the state’s hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages.

Kentucky National Guard teams have been deployed all over Kentucky to help with clinical and administrative work.

The governor says the percentages of those vaccinated in each age group will change next week because they will start using updated census numbers.

Gov. Beshear also said during his briefing that a special session of the General Assembly could be called “as early as Tuesday.” However, he said that was not an official announcement.

