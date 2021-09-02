Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased
Education group representatives laid out what changes they want lawmakers to make in schools.
Lawmakers, education leaders gather in Frankfort to discuss COVID-related issues impacting schools

Latest News

Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Officials at AMR in Lexington are looking for volunteers to take part in clinical trials for a...
Volunteers needed for RSV vaccine study in Lexington
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
The district is reminding parents, free Covid testing is available at schools and you can get...
More than 2,000 FCPS students in quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition