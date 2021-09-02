Advertisement

WKYT, WYMT partner with American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief

Hurricane Ida Relief
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Hurricane Ida devastated portions of the Gulf Coast when it moved ashore on Sunday.

Now, WKYT and our sister station WYMT are holding a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross assist those impacted by the historic storm.

The American Red Cross is working around the clock across four states to help those struggling with the damage that Hurricane Ida left behind.

Thousands of people are seeking refuge in Red Cross shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas.

With the help of its partners, the Red Cross has already delivered more than 17,000 meals and distributed more than 770 relief items.

The Red Cross Kentucky Region currently has nine people assisting with sheltering, feeding, damage assessment and spiritual care in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Kentucky Region has also sent an Emergency Response Vehicle to Louisiana. This vehicle will provide meals and haul clean-up supplies.

If you wish to donate to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ida relief, you can do that online, by mail, or by phone.

