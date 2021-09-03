Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fall feel into you Labor Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is another cool fall feeling morning across the Commonwealth with most of us waking up in the 50s. Some high clouds are starting to mix in and they will continually increase throughout the day. Our highs should top out around the mid to some upper 70s. Overnight, clouds will remain and temps will drop into the 60s.

Into the weekend, things look to be a little on the soggy side. Starting off Saturday, temps will be right around 60 degrees with cloud cover. Noon is the kickoff time for the first UK football game of the season and it should be dry with temps in the upper 70s. As the game ends in the afternoon, rain chances will move in and likely be present north of 64. Showers should then move in across the whole state as shortwave pushes through leaving us with a damp damp evening. This will linger through most of Sunday. showers and storms are likely early and mid-day and temps because of that should stay in the low 70s. Things should clear out by late Sunday evening. Labor Day looks to be gorgeous with fair skies and temps near 80. Tuesday looks almost the same, quiet and dry. The second half of the workweek is when we can see some big changes as a cold front moves through bringing rain and cooler temps.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.