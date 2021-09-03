Beekeeping Bears: UPIKE students buzz about hives on the hill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Step back, Pooh Bear, the Bears at the University of Pikeville have their eyes on the honey.

The UPIKE science programs look for hands-on ways to let students approach their studies. One of those approaches involves boxes of bees on the roof of the Coal Building.

The bee hives, brought to the campus in 2017 by Dr. Tim Whittier, are student-kept boxes that aid in local pollination efforts, provide some honey to the campus, and give students hands-on experience with that wing of the science world.

Students Hailey Cornett and Nicklaus Spangler spend their time suited up with the swarms, keeping them safe and harvesting honey.

“As we go up there and as we check on the bees, it just gives us more experience with those insects and how it behaves and how it functions,” said Spangler.

The students said the unique blend of pollens provided by the flowers in downtown Pikeville give the honey a small-town sweetness, explaining that each hive of honey has a different flavor unique to its geographic reach.

“And it’s a sticky mess, but it’s some of the best tasting honey there is,” said Cornett.

The students extract the honey and bottle it before giving it out on campus free of charge. But, aside from the golden sugar, Spangler said the hives hide important lessons that are often overlooked.

“How all of the workers will risk their life just to save the queen because they know that queen dies the whole hive or die,” said Spangler. “But there’s no point in killing them because they’re not gonna do anything to you as long as you don’t do anything to them.”

The duo learns better by working with the bees and they hope to impart just as much on others who may have a stinging idea of what bees are.

“Everybody always thinks that these are negative. They’re always against you, but really if we didn’t have beers, then we wouldn’t have any food and we wouldn’t even be here,” said Cornett.

The bees are also monitored by a bee cam, making sure the boxes are well taken care of and the hives can thrive on the hill.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.