Beshear reports over 5K new COVID cases; fourth-highest report since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 592,489 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.17% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,547 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,845.

As of Friday, 2,365 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 661 are in the ICU, and 425 are on ventilators.

It's a tough Friday as the delta variant continues to burn through Kentucky. Today I am announcing 5,111 newly reported cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest day since the pandemic began. We’ve also lost another 24 Kentuckians to this deadly virus. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Ou4CTphsF — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 3, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.