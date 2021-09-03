Advertisement

Boy with brain tumor sworn in as honorary police officer

Police say Clayton Arnold was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
Police say Clayton Arnold was sworn in as an honorary police officer.(Family of Clayton Arnold)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - In Cynthiana, the police force has a new honorary officer-- and he’s earned it.

Police said Clayton Arnold has been on many ride-alongs with them and finally fulfilled his dream of being sworn in.

They said he was also active in their Explorer program.

His family tells us Clayton is dealing with a brain tumor, and a spot growing off of that tumor is putting him in a lot of pain.

Police said his badge number is 59.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
File image
Deadly crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Calls to Ky. Poison Control Center over ivermectin have increased

Latest News

Ky. hospital partners with funeral home morgue to help with overcapacity issues
Kentucky teachers hoping lawmakers take action on more flexibility for NTI days
Harrison County Schools closing next week
Many central Ky. labs facing shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests