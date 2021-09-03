Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Labor Day Weekend Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Labor Day weekend is kicking off some some absolutely gorgeous weather across Kentucky, but will it stay that way? Unfortunately, the answer is no as we track a few showers and storms across the state starting Saturday.

Our Friday is another good one as we start things out with readings in the low and mid 50s with the potential for some upper 40s to show up. A few clouds filter in this afternoon with most areas in the 70s, setting the stage for a pleasant evening for high school football fans.

A cold front works toward us on Saturday with thickening clouds and some showers and storms rolling through. The timing on this action is still a bit up in the air, but it does look like most will see the threat for some rain before the day is finished. This action will increase Saturday night and carry us into Sunday and some of it could be heavy.

Temps stay cool on Sunday before bouncing up into the upper 70s and low 80s for a fantastic Labor Day.

Another cold front drops in here Tuesday night and early Wednesday and is being pushed by a deep trough. Much cooler than normal temps will be noted behind the front.