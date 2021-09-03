Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Labor Day Weekend Weather

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Labor Day weekend is kicking off some some absolutely gorgeous weather across Kentucky, but will it stay that way? Unfortunately, the answer is no as we track a few showers and storms across the state starting Saturday.

Our Friday is another good one as we start things out with readings in the low and mid 50s with the potential for some upper 40s to show up. A few clouds filter in this afternoon with most areas in the 70s, setting the stage for a pleasant evening for high school football fans.

A cold front works toward us on Saturday with thickening clouds and some showers and storms rolling through. The timing on this action is still a bit up in the air, but it does look like most will see the threat for some rain before the day is finished. This action will increase Saturday night and carry us into Sunday and some of it could be heavy.

Temps stay cool on Sunday before bouncing up into the upper 70s and low 80s for a fantastic Labor Day.

Another cold front drops in here Tuesday night and early Wednesday and is being pushed by a deep trough. Much cooler than normal temps will be noted behind the front.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Police: One shot during Lexington break-in

Latest News

Bus Stop Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fall feel into you Labor Day weekend
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Labor Day Weekend Weather
Thursday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Fall-like feel to hang on
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Labor Day Weekend Weather
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Labor Day Weekend Weather