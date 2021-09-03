Advertisement

Countdown to game day: What to prepare for at Kroger Field this year

(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are less than 24 hours until game day at Kroger Field, and for the first time since 2019, the game will be back at full capacity.

But there are some changes you need to know about before you head to the game.

There are a lot of digital changes to this season. Parking passes and your tickets all should be saved to your smart phone and ready to be scanned when you get to the stadium, and also then heading into the game.

MORE: What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field

This of course is a change related to COVID. There aren’t hands touching tickets and parking passes. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics app to access and manage tickets.

Also, when you go inside, you should use the assigned gate that is on your ticket. There are some other protocols you’ll need to follow when inside the stadium.

Masks are required in indoor areas of the stadium. That includes restrooms, elevators, club rooms and suites unless the windows are open. Masks are not required in the concourse area, or in the seating bowls.

If you’re not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask whether you’re inside or outside.

“I think we’re excited. But we’re also taking the precautions we think are necessary to keep our community and our fans healthy and safe,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said. “We just ask people to follow those protocols. There will be monitors throughout the stadium to help remind people and signage and things like that. We trust our friends and community to do what’s right. They’ve stepped up before, and we know that they will do it again.”

A spokesperson for UK Athletics said they’re asking everyone to be patients on game day. There’s bound to be some confusion, simply because there hasn’t been a big crowd at Kroger Field in almost two years.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

The Lexington Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to another rescue mission in New Orleans...
Lexington Rescue Mission resident giving back by helping in hurricane damaged New Orleans
Southern Kentucky funeral homes are dealing with a lot more funerals from people who died of...
Southern Ky. funeral homes dealing with large increase in COVID-related deaths
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear reports over 5K new COVID cases; fourth-highest report since pandemic began
Lexington mayor proposes projects, investments with American Rescue Plan funds