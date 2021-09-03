Countdown to game day: What to prepare for at Kroger Field this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are less than 24 hours until game day at Kroger Field, and for the first time since 2019, the game will be back at full capacity.

But there are some changes you need to know about before you head to the game.

There are a lot of digital changes to this season. Parking passes and your tickets all should be saved to your smart phone and ready to be scanned when you get to the stadium, and also then heading into the game.

This of course is a change related to COVID. There aren’t hands touching tickets and parking passes. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics app to access and manage tickets.

Also, when you go inside, you should use the assigned gate that is on your ticket. There are some other protocols you’ll need to follow when inside the stadium.

Masks are required in indoor areas of the stadium. That includes restrooms, elevators, club rooms and suites unless the windows are open. Masks are not required in the concourse area, or in the seating bowls.

If you’re not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask whether you’re inside or outside.

“I think we’re excited. But we’re also taking the precautions we think are necessary to keep our community and our fans healthy and safe,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said. “We just ask people to follow those protocols. There will be monitors throughout the stadium to help remind people and signage and things like that. We trust our friends and community to do what’s right. They’ve stepped up before, and we know that they will do it again.”

A spokesperson for UK Athletics said they’re asking everyone to be patients on game day. There’s bound to be some confusion, simply because there hasn’t been a big crowd at Kroger Field in almost two years.

