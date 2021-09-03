Harrison County Schools closing next week

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In an effort to lower the number of active positive cases and quarantines, the Harrison County School District is closing next week.

The school district will close September 7 through September 10, and return on September 13.

“Even though our staff is over 75% vaccinated and we continue to follow all of the recommended and regulated mitigation measures, our positive cases and quarantine numbers continue to increase,” Superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett said in a release.

The district says there will be no instruction that week.

In-season outdoor activities will continue, while indoor activities will be closed “with the exception of those activities necessary for advancement to state competition.”

