Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Lexington Pride Festival 2019
Lexington Pride Festival postponed until 2022
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’
After a tour of Hurricane Ida storm damage, President Joe Biden calls on insurance companies to...
Biden to insurance companies: Pay what you owe
Ida: At least 50 deaths in the aftermath of the powerful category 4 storm in Connecticut,...
Death toll climbs from historic flooding