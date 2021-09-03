Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief sending crews to help with hurricane relief

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky volunteers is on their way to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief.

Dozens of people with Kentucky Baptist Relief will be near the Gulf Coast for several weeks.

A feeding crew, along with several other relief groups, will be in the Houma, Louisiana area helping a devastated area.

These are the same crews that have helped everyone from flood victims in Kentucky last spring to hurricane victims in North Carolina, Florida, and the Gulf Coast in recent years.

They’re going to an area that does not have phone or internet service, much less electricity and maybe even water. They are bring everything to sustain them and others for up to two weeks.

“We are taking plenty of bottled water. We also have one of our water purification systems with us. Nobody is back. They are telling residents to not come back. We are seeing what we can do,” Karen Smith said.

Sometimes, just getting to the disaster is part of the struggle. They have already been told many roads heading into that are remain closed. That’s something they have dealt with and worked through many times in the past.

One crew is heading down there Friday. Another crew to focus on debris removal will be heading down Sunday.

