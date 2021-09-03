Kentucky Newsmakers 9/5: Congressman Hal Rogers; Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Dougherty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Hal Rogers and infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Dougherty.

Congressman Hal Rogers is making Kentucky history as the state’s longest serving member of Congress ever. He’s eclipsed William Natcher’s tenure, which lasted from 1953 until Natcher’s death in 1994.

Rogers was first elected in 1980 after emerging from a crowded Republican primary and never looked back, winning 21 terms.

Rogers went to work on flood control projects early on, started an environmental effort called Pride, and later Operation Unite, which tries to deal with the region’s drug crisis.

Congressman Rogers joins us to talk about his milestone.

The COVID numbers are bad by almost every measure right now. Between the positivity rate, hospitalizations, and the number of people in the ICU or on ventilators, it’s a tough situation.

Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health. After decades of practice, his reviews are top notch, and now he’s on the front lines of the pandemic. He joins us this week on Newsmakers.

