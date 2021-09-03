Advertisement

KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot

(KCBD)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An assault investigation is underway in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police announced in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday, the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about shots fired at a home in the Turkey Creek area of Martin.

In the initial investigation, it was determined that Larry Hagans and Scott Ison were involved in a fight that led to both of them firing shots.

Hagans was shot several times and is now listed as being in critical condition.

The investigation continues and will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed thus far.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Police say were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a...
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Boyle Co. blasts Pulaski Co. 60-29.
Boyle County blasts Pulaski County 60-29
Sayre defeated Frankfort on Friday in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl in Paris, 32-24.
Sayre turns back Frankfort, 32-24
For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis
For restaurants like Bourbon N’ Toulouse, tailgate season is one of their busiest times of year.
Lexington businesses hopeful new football season brings in more fans