KSP launches “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ahead of Labor Day weekend

KSP Labor Day Weekend Campaign
KSP Labor Day Weekend Campaign(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Labor Day weekend quickly approaches, the potential for a driver impaired related crash increases.

“A lot of people celebrate more and have get togethers, cookouts, things like that and sometimes unfortunately it leads people to make bad decisions,” said Lieutenant with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 Chris Phillips. “Some people take chances with that, you should not consume at all and operate a motor vehicle.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over the past two years there were more than 9,600 total crashes involving an impaired driver in Kentucky. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 103 crashes resulting in 64 injuries and two deaths.

“Especially in some of the rural areas we have some roads that are very hazardous to travel to begin with and any kind of intoxicated driving will increase those hazards and chances of collisions which is what we want to try to avoid,” Phillips said.

That is why KSP launched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, to keep drivers safe.

“That is one of our top priorities and our mission is to continuously create safe conditions on the highways,” Phillips said.

Phillips says troopers will patrol this weekend.

“We will have an increased presence and we will be out and about looking for anything that will constitute impaired driving, speeding,” he said. “We will also be looking for a compliance with the seat belt law.”

However, Lieutenant Phillips provided safety tips.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “If you see something that look likes impaired driving, call 9-1-1 and report it and give us a description of that and we will try to address the issue.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

