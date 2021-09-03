Advertisement

Lexington mayor proposes projects, investments with American Rescue Plan funds

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton released her proposals for dozens of projects and investments using the $120 million in funds the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Gorton said the funding is a “one-of-a-kind” opportunity for the city and they’re taking full advantage of it.

“We can address current pressing needs, and invest in a bright future,” Gorton said.

Gorton is proposing projects and investments that:

  • Help those who are most in need of help right now
    • $5 million rental assistance reserve
    • $3 million in COVID 19/public health assistance
    • $350,000 to support the work of the Safety Net violence prevention program (over 3 years)
    • $6 million in capital infrastructure funds for community partners who provide critical services such as violence prevention and intervention, mental and physical trauma support, addiction recovery, and homelessness
    • $240,000 to expand mentoring programs ($80,000 per year)
  • Invest in long-term economic growth to ensure good jobs for future generations
    • $17.5 million for infrastructure at Coldstream Research Campus economic development park
    • $2.25 million ($750,000/year) to develop ag-tech industry, capitalize on the momentum generated by the AgTech Steering Committee (Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Alltech and the City)
    • $5 million to create the Center for  Economic Development to support business and provide workforce training
    • $1 million to support tourism industry, hard hit by pandemic
  • Improve quality of life
    • $10 million to fund proposals in Parks and Recreation Master plan including new trails, new playgrounds, new sports courts and community center and pool improvements
    • $10 million for funds to develop Cardinal Run North featuring a sports complex
    • $10 million for affordable housing
    • $250,000 to increase tree canopy
  • Make smart budgeting investments to save money and avoid debt
    • $4.5 million to support essential purchases in government without creating long term debt including funds for general government and public safety fleet, cybersecurity, salt barn, and police annex and headquarters
    • $1.5 million to fund Homelessness Prevention and Intervention for the next two fiscal years
    • $920,000 to expand summer youth employment programs for the next two fiscal years
    • $10 million to reward employees who have worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic and to retain employees who provide essential services in a highly competitive job market
