Lexington mayor proposes projects, investments with American Rescue Plan funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton released her proposals for dozens of projects and investments using the $120 million in funds the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Gorton said the funding is a “one-of-a-kind” opportunity for the city and they’re taking full advantage of it.

“We can address current pressing needs, and invest in a bright future,” Gorton said.

Gorton is proposing projects and investments that:

Help those who are most in need of help right now $5 million rental assistance reserve $3 million in COVID 19/public health assistance $350,000 to support the work of the Safety Net violence prevention program (over 3 years) $6 million in capital infrastructure funds for community partners who provide critical services such as violence prevention and intervention, mental and physical trauma support, addiction recovery, and homelessness $240,000 to expand mentoring programs ($80,000 per year)

Invest in long-term economic growth to ensure good jobs for future generations $17.5 million for infrastructure at Coldstream Research Campus economic development park $2.25 million ($750,000/year) to develop ag-tech industry, capitalize on the momentum generated by the AgTech Steering Committee (Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Alltech and the City) $5 million to create the Center for Economic Development to support business and provide workforce training $1 million to support tourism industry, hard hit by pandemic

Improve quality of life $10 million to fund proposals in Parks and Recreation Master plan including new trails, new playgrounds, new sports courts and community center and pool improvements $10 million for funds to develop Cardinal Run North featuring a sports complex $10 million for affordable housing $250,000 to increase tree canopy

Make smart budgeting investments to save money and avoid debt $4.5 million to support essential purchases in government without creating long term debt including funds for general government and public safety fleet, cybersecurity, salt barn, and police annex and headquarters $1.5 million to fund Homelessness Prevention and Intervention for the next two fiscal years $920,000 to expand summer youth employment programs for the next two fiscal years $10 million to reward employees who have worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic and to retain employees who provide essential services in a highly competitive job market



