Lexington Pride Festival postponed until 2022

Lexington Pride Festival 2019
Lexington Pride Festival 2019(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Pride Festival has been rescheduled for next year.

The festival’s Facebook page made the announcement Friday evening. They said the festival, originally slated for Sept. 25, will now take place in June 2022.

“With the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases & the inability to guarantee a safe environment for all festival attendees, we felt there was no other choice than to cancel,” organizers said in the post.

