Lexington Rescue Mission resident giving back by helping in hurricane damaged New Orleans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to another rescue mission in New Orleans that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

One of those volunteers is a resident of the Lexington Rescue Mission and he can’t wait to give a helping hand and reconnect with his daughter who lives in New Orleans.

“It’s my duty as a Christian to reach out to them,” said Lexington Rescue Mission resident Steve Metz.

He’s a resident of the rescue mission, trying to get back on his feet. He says he’s 22-months sober working three jobs and ready to give back.

“We get to go to Louisiana and be a part of something big,” Metz said.

Volunteers loaded up the essentials to help a New Orleans Rescue Mission damaged by Hurricane Ida. Just as important, Steve plans to visit his 7-year-old daughter, Sage, who lives in New Orleans.

“Her birthday was yesterday,” Metz said.

Steve is a man trying to get on the right path, putting his faith into action.

“When you put your trust in the Lord, when something like this comes up, he’s talking to you,” Metz said.

The team of four from the Lexington Rescue Mission will travel to Louisiana Saturday and be back in town Monday.

