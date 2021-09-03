Advertisement

Lexington Rescue Mission resident giving back by helping in hurricane damaged New Orleans

The Lexington Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to another rescue mission in New Orleans...
The Lexington Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to another rescue mission in New Orleans that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to another rescue mission in New Orleans that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

One of those volunteers is a resident of the Lexington Rescue Mission and he can’t wait to give a helping hand and reconnect with his daughter who lives in New Orleans.

“It’s my duty as a Christian to reach out to them,” said Lexington Rescue Mission resident Steve Metz.

He’s a resident of the rescue mission, trying to get back on his feet. He says he’s 22-months sober working three jobs and ready to give back.

“We get to go to Louisiana and be a part of something big,” Metz said.

Volunteers loaded up the essentials to help a New Orleans Rescue Mission damaged by Hurricane Ida. Just as important, Steve plans to visit his 7-year-old daughter, Sage, who lives in New Orleans.

“Her birthday was yesterday,” Metz said.

Steve is a man trying to get on the right path, putting his faith into action.

“When you put your trust in the Lord, when something like this comes up, he’s talking to you,” Metz said.

The team of four from the Lexington Rescue Mission will travel to Louisiana Saturday and be back in town Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Countdown to game day: What to prepare for at Kroger Field this year
Southern Kentucky funeral homes are dealing with a lot more funerals from people who died of...
Southern Ky. funeral homes dealing with large increase in COVID-related deaths
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear reports over 5K new COVID cases; fourth-highest report since pandemic began
Lexington mayor proposes projects, investments with American Rescue Plan funds