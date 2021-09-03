Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Police: One shot during Lexington break-in

Latest News

In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road