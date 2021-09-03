Advertisement

Pizza order to jail results in charges

According to a report, Pizza Hut donated the food to the sheriff's office and is seeking restitution to be included in future court proceedings.
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza Hut sign
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three persons, at least one while incarcerated, are charged with ordering nearing $225 worth of pizza and wings and placing the order in the name of a county employee, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle.

John Edward Barnwell, 31, was arrested August 27 on a charge of theft of services of up to $500.

Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 30, was arrested the same day on a charge of conspiracy to summit theft of services of up to $500.

Briana Shea Bond, 23, was taken into custody August 30 when she was found at a residence where an unrelated investigation was taking place. She faces the same theft of services of up to $500 charge, the report said.

The incident occurred when someone placed an order with Pizza Hut for $224.41 worth of pizzas and chicken wings for delivery to the Justice Center.

When the delivery driver arrived at the jail, he was informed the man whose name was connected with placing the order was the county maintenance person for the jail and had not placed the order, the report said.

A review of surveillance video shows Alcorn allowing Barnwell his phone to make two calls, one to Bond, his girlfriend, and the other placing the order.

Samantha Seay was called to write an incident report, and following her investigation wrote warrants for the trio.

Barnwell had been incarcerated on a warrant which was served the same day charged with vandalism of sewer lines, the report said.

A report filed on Monday stated that the maintenance worker was working in the cell area running lines when he reported receiving comments he interpreted as threats from Barnwell.

Investigator Jason Elmore is investigating the latest incident.

According to the Crossville Chronicle, Pizza Hut donated the food to the sheriff’s office and is seeking restitution to be included in future court proceedings.

