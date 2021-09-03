Advertisement

Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the Hall of Famer said he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.

If he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, Bench said his doctor told him he would be hospitalized.

Bench said he will not be able to attend the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Police: One shot during Lexington break-in

Latest News

Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
The district is reminding parents, free Covid testing is available at schools and you can get...
More than 2,000 FCPS students in quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity