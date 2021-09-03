Advertisement

Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday morning following a fire at a Lexington apartment complex.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road at Armstrong Mill Road.

The Lexington Fire Department says the first crews on the scene found a large amount of fire coming from four of the units. Everyone was out of the apartments by the time crews arrived.

Two of those people escaped by jumping from a second-story window. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the fire department said a firefighter was also transported to the hospital due to some burns. Those injuries were also considered non-life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs from an upstairs apartment. All three dogs were given oxygen and appeared to be okay.

The American Red Cross and the apartment complex are working with the individuals displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Police: One shot during Lexington break-in
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Latest News

Several school bus routes canceled Friday in Lexington
Ky. hospital partners with funeral home morgue to help with overcapacity issues
Police say Clayton Arnold was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
Boy with brain tumor sworn in as honorary police officer
Kentucky teachers hoping lawmakers take action on more flexibility for NTI days