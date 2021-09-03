Several school bus routes canceled Friday in Lexington
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a dozen school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington amid an ongoing shortage of drivers.
The canceled routes for Sept. 3 are:
- Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High and Winburn
- Bus 1805 to SCAPA
- Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar and Leestown
- Bus 15 to Dunbar and Morton
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle
- Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Nothern, and Crawford
- Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle
- Bus 456 to CGW
- Bus 320 to Liberty, Douglass/CGW, and Morton
- Bus 1814 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK
- Bus 768 to Coventry Oak, Winburn
- Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, and Morton
- Bus 2118 to RISE
- Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, and Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 1812 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes
Friday’s cancelations mark two weeks of canceled bus routes by Fayette County Public Schools.
