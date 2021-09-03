Several school bus routes canceled Friday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a dozen school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington amid an ongoing shortage of drivers.

The canceled routes for Sept. 3 are:

Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High and Winburn

Bus 1805 to SCAPA

Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar and Leestown

Bus 15 to Dunbar and Morton

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Nothern, and Crawford

Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle

Bus 456 to CGW

Bus 320 to Liberty, Douglass/CGW, and Morton

Bus 1814 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle

Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK

Bus 768 to Coventry Oak, Winburn

Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, and Morton

Bus 2118 to RISE

Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, and Tates Creek Middle

Bus 1812 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes

Friday’s cancelations mark two weeks of canceled bus routes by Fayette County Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.