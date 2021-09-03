Advertisement

Several school bus routes canceled Friday in Lexington

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a dozen school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington amid an ongoing shortage of drivers.

The canceled routes for Sept. 3 are:

  • Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High and Winburn
  • Bus 1805 to SCAPA
  • Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar and Leestown
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar and Morton
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Nothern, and Crawford
  • Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, and Southern Middle
  • Bus 456 to CGW
  • Bus 320 to Liberty, Douglass/CGW, and Morton
  • Bus 1814 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK
  • Bus 768 to Coventry Oak, Winburn
  • Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, and Morton
  • Bus 2118 to RISE
  • Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, and Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, and Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 1812 to Douglass/CGW and Edythe J. Hayes

Friday’s cancelations mark two weeks of canceled bus routes by Fayette County Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear releases second-highest report of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic
Lexington police are investigating a shooting following a break-in on River Park Drive.
Police: One shot during Lexington break-in
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Latest News

Ky. hospital partners with funeral home morgue to help with overcapacity issues
Police say Clayton Arnold was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
Boy with brain tumor sworn in as honorary police officer
Kentucky teachers hoping lawmakers take action on more flexibility for NTI days
Harrison County Schools closing next week