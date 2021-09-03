Victim has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound. We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital with what’s described as life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

