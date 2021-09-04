Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers move in as Fall weather stays around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a great stretch of dry weather this past week, we are tracking rain for the second half of the weekend before the Fall-feel continues.

As we head into this evening and tonight, temperatures will stay mild but still feel great as we cool through the 70s and into the 60s. Skies will become more cloudy throughout this evening and tonight due to another system approaching from the west. This system will bring rain to our region by late tonight, but more into the overnight hours.

By Sunday morning, scattered showers will be with us, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s, and then cloud cover and northerly winds will keep highs into the mid to lower-70s. As we get into the afternoon and evening hours, showers will begin to move out to leave some of us on the drier side, but southern and eastern Kentucky areas could still see some changes as the system continues to move through.

Another dry period will kick off the next work week on Monday and most of Tuesday before another weak front moves through late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This next cold front looks to only provide isolated to scattered showers on Wednesday before another dry period takes over for the latter half of the week. Highs will reach the lower-80s through Tuesday, but then we will drop back into the 70s for the latter half of the week and into next weekend.

