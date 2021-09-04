Advertisement

Boyle County blasts Pulaski County 60-29

They led 35-7 at halftime and put a running clock on the Maroons in the fourth quarter.
By Alex Walker
Sep. 4, 2021
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County blasted Pulaski County 60-29 Friday night to improve to 2-1.

The Rebels (2-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Lexington Christian with a dominant effort. They led 35-7 at halftime and put a running clock on the Maroons in the fourth quarter.

Boyle County visits Henderson County on September 10. Pulaski County (1-2) hosts Corbin.

