The Breathitt County Honey Festival is back in full swing this year

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Breathitt County Honey Festival kicked off Friday, September 3rd, and will continue until Monday, September 6th.

After having to cancel last year’s festivities due to COVID, Committee Chairperson for the Honey Festival, Karen Griffith, said she’s happy to have things up and running this year:

”We’re really happy that we got to do it again this year. We had a great day yesterday. The vendors that I’ve spoke to did really good with their sales and everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves so we’re just so thrilled that we get to do it again this year,” said Griffith.

The festival committee had to overcome several obstacles to make this even happen. Not only did they have to cancel certain festival activities and events as a safety precaution, but Karen Griffith said the key component of the Honey Festival has been hard to come by:

“It’s been hard to find honey this year. The farmers that we have that we usually set up, it’s been a rough year on them. I don’t know what the cause is, but we were able to locate some honey from Morehead that we were able to get so we could have some honey for the honey festival.”

Through all of the roadblocks, Griffith and her fellow committee members were able to host the event and bring back several long-time vendors, like Darrell York, who’s been a vendor at the Honey Festival for over 20 years.

”We’ve just met a lot of nice people up here and we enjoy coming up here for the friendships we’ve made, more so than the money,” said York.

Karen Griffith said she and the committee have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of organizers, vendor operators, and festival goers. The Breathitt County Honey Festival will conclude Monday, September 6th.

