Douglass cruises again over Lafayette 50-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos continued their stranglehold on the city of Lexington with a walk in the park 50-0 win over Lafayette. Nate McPeek’s defense allowed only 60 total yards as the Broncs improved to 3-0 on the season.

Douglass QB Samuel Cornett was 10 of 16 passing for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dane Key with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.