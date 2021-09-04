Advertisement

Douglass cruises again over Lafayette 50-0

A week after smoking Tates Creek 51-0, the Broncs hang half a hundred on the Generals
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos continued their stranglehold on the city of Lexington with a walk in the park 50-0 win over Lafayette.  Nate McPeek’s defense allowed only 60 total yards as the Broncs improved to 3-0 on the season.

Douglass QB Samuel Cornett was 10 of 16 passing for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  Dane Key with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

