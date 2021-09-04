Great Crossing continues to win, clips Henry Clay 19-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing wins again. The Warhawks squeak out a 19-13 win over Henry Clay to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Ricky Bowling’s ball club jumped out 13-0 after Gabe Nichols had TD passes of 14 yards and 27 yards to Zacharrey Kelly and Jacob Coulter. Kelly’s catch was a highlight reel grab in the back of the endzone.

Henry Clay used the right leg of kicker Sergei Buchheit who connected on a 39-yard field goal to score the Blue Devils’ only points of the first half as the Warhawks 13-3 at the break.

Great Crossing added six to the lead (19-3) when Tyris Cobbins scored from four yards away with 7:04 remaining in the third.

Henry Clay didn’t go away. Just two minutes later, Malcolm Paul hauled in a 18-yard TD pass from Blake Van Horn cutting the deficit to 19-10.

Buchheit banged home another field goal from 32 yards out in the fourth quarter making it 19-13.

Van Horn would drive the Devils to Warhawks’ 28 after Paul caught a 43-yard pass, but the Great Crossing defense would hold sacking Van Horn to end the threat.

